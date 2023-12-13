Major AEW star possibly rules out a return to WWE

An AEW star has claimed that the Jacksonville-based promotion is her home. The name in question is Ruby Soho.

Ruby Soho (fka Ruby Riott) was released by WWE in 2021 after a five-year tenure. The latter was part of the faction named Riott Squad. Within a few months of her departure, she debuted in All Elite Wrestling.

The 32-year-old star currently comes out to the theme song 'Ruby Soho' by the American punk rock band Rancid. The lyrics imply that Soho's destination is unknown.

While speaking with Alicia Atout, the latter told different jokes about the unknown destination and asserted that AEW was her home.

"As far as which company I'm gonna go to, I think that's pretty clear because I love this place, AEW is my home and will forever be my home. Currently, my destination is a little unknown. There is a lot going on right now. Saraya is feeling some type of way. I have some guy that is trying to 'court me.' I don't know what's happening right now with me. I'm gonna have to start doing what's best for me and I'm getting pulled in a lot of directions," said Ruby Soho. [H/T - Fightful]

Former AEW Women's Champion Saraya once told Ruby Soho to stay off the phone

Saraya has been facing online criticism for years now. The latter also advised her fellow star, Ruby Soho, to stay off her phone to dodge the critical comments.

While speaking on the Cruz Show, Saraya talked about Soho being upset after reading unforgiving comments on social media:

"Just take it off your phone. I had to say to my girl Ruby the other day. She did a wrestling match, and the wrestling community online can be very unforgiving, and they can be mean for no reason. They were just attacking her and she was texting me about it. 'They're just destroying us.' 'Delete it off your phone then it doesn't exist.' You feel a lot better when you don't have it on your phone," said Saraya.

Saraya and Ruby Soho allied a few months ago, but now the rising tension between them hints at a separation.

