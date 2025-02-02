  • home icon
  • Major AEW star reacts to Alexa Bliss' blockbuster return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Major AEW star reacts to Alexa Bliss' blockbuster return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Feb 02, 2025 01:14 GMT
Alexa Bliss AEW
Alexa Bliss is back [Image credits: WWE.com and AEW Website]

A current AEW star shared her thoughts on Alexa Bliss' return during the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. Bliss made her long-awaited comeback after more than two years away from the ring.

AEW star Tay Melo has something to say about Alexa Bliss' blockbuster return. At the Royal Rumble 2025 Premium Live Event, Alexa finally made her WWE comeback during the Women's Rumble match, receiving a huge reaction from the crowd in Indianapolis. Her last match was at the Royal Rumble 2023, where she lost to Bianca Belair.

During her two-year absence from the ring, Bliss focused on her family and mother duties. The current AEW star, Tay Melo, reacted to Alexa's return with a heartfelt message on X. She mentioned Bliss' little girl and expressed her happiness to see her back.

"Alexa ❤️😭😭😭 so happy to see her back and with the loudest pop in the building!!! Imagine her little girl watching momma #Moms."

Speaking of Alexa's appearance in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match, she entered the number #21 spot and remained in the match for a good amount of time before getting eliminated by Liv Morgan. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for Alexa Bliss in WWE following her return.

Edited by Neda Ali
