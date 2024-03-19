Major AEW star reacts to Liv Morgan's new look with a six-word message

The former WWE Smackdown Women's Champion, Liv Morgan, recently shared her new look in a brand endorsement on social media, and one of her close friends and current AEW star has a heartfelt reaction to it.

The major AEW star in question is CJ Perry (fka Lana). She recently announced separation from her husband, Miro (fka Rusev). Following the announcement, she has avoided public attention and social media due to negative comments. Perry hasn't appeared on Tony Khan's promotion since Worlds End 2023.

Nonetheless, one of Perry's close friends in the wrestling world and the current WWE Superstar, Liv Morgan, recently took to the "X" social media platform to endorse a shoe brand by sharing pictures of her brand-new fashion look and the following message:

"I solemnly swear I am up to no good .. all thanks to @mschf," Morgan wrote.

CJ Perry took notice of the amazing images of Liv and reacted to it with a six-word message on the "X" social media:

"I love this fit & vibe!" she wrote.

Liv Morgan reacted to not headlining WrestleMania 40

Liv Morgan made her WWE return after a long hiatus during the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match. After failing to win the Rumble, she tried her luck in the Women's Elimination Chamber match to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

However, Morgan failed to capture the win in the Chamber match as well. Following her heartbreaking loss, she took to the "X" social media platform to share the following message:

"It's not over until I say it is," Morgan wrote.

Meanwhile, fans on the internet have been asking for Morgan to be added to the Women's World Title match between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen if she will be featured at the event.

