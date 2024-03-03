Major AEW star references CM Punk following Collision

A major AEW star seemingly made a reference to the current WWE Superstar, CM Punk, by saying his catchphrase following another great promo on the most recent episode of Collision.

The AEW star in question is Wardlow. Mr. Mayhem has been on fire with his recent promos. During a recent episode of Dynamite, Wardlow cut a heartfelt promo by recalling his amazing run a few years ago, taking shots at CM Punk and MJF. He yet again garnered attention with another fiery promo.

During the latest episode of Collision, Wardlow reflected on his upcoming All-Star Scramble Match at the Revolution Pay-Per-View. He called out several stars and vowed to become the AEW World Champion after winning the contest at the Greensboro Coliseum. The former TNT Champion was also interrupted by Chris Jericho and Powerhouse Hobbs.

After the show, Wardlow took to X/Twitter to share a message that happens to be one of the famous catchphrases of former WWE Champion CM Punk.

"Tell me when I’m telling lies," Wardlow shared.

Check out Wardlow's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for Mr. Mayhem remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar CM Punk provided a timeline for his return

CM Punk made his blockbuster return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The Second City Saint's first televised match ended up being the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. While he was going to be involved in major storylines, Punk unfortunately suffered a tricep injury during the Rumble match.

While he is set to be out of action for months, The Straight Edge Superstar provided a timeline for his return while speaking to UFC on TNT Sports:

"We're thinking maybe six to eight months, but I'm not really in a rush to get back to compete. I'm in a rush to get healthy. I'm in a rush to get better. The sooner I do that, the better I'll be when I come back." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Expand Tweet

Amid his absence, the Second City Saint seems to be involved in a feud with Drew McIntyre, and it is expected to be his first feud after his return. Only time will tell when Punk will be back in action.

How do you feel about Punk missing WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments!