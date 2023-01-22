Major AEW star reminds wrestling veteran of Chris Benoit; says "you can't slow them down"

During his review of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Konnan drew comparisons between Chris Benoit and Bryan Danielson.

Bryan Danielson has long been considered one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet. He won a litany of titles, including world championships, with Ring of Honor and WWE before making his way to AEW in 2021. He is on a quest for his first world title in AEW, wrestling every week between now and Revolution to earn his shot at MJF. This week he faced fellow former ROH Champion Bandido.

In reviewing the latest episode of Dynamite during the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan remarked that Danielson was cut from the same cloth as Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit. He explained that they share a work rate and passion that can't be slowed down.

"He's like Eddie Guerrero bro and Chris Benoit, those guys. All they know how to do is work and you can't slow them down. Danielson is one of my favorite all-time wrestlers of the last 10-15 years," Konnan said. [15:39 - 15:49]

His potential challenge for the title at Revolution will be his fourth attempt at the world title since signing for All Elite Wrestling. He challenged Hangman Page twice for the title towards the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.

He also wrestled against Jon Moxley for the vacant title at Grand Slam.

Bryan Danielson and MJF could face each other in a sixty-minute Iron Man match at AEW Revolution

Atypical of the villainous MJF in AEW, Bryan Danielson has been forced to undertake a series of tests to get his title bout at Revolution. Like Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, and Wardlow before him, Bryan has been required to face a series of opponents before getting to the Long Islander.

However, the former WWE Champion has managed to insert his condition on the wager. If he wins all matches heading into Revolution, then he will not only face MJF, but he will face him in a sixty-minute Iron Man match.

The American Dragon is on track for the bout, too, after defeating Konosuke Takeshita and Bandido. But he will surely have a harder time of it next time, with MJF employing 'The Machine' Brian Cage to face The American Dragon.

