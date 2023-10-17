Major AEW star responds after a fan says he's not "world champion material" 

AEW star Swerve Strickland recently responded to a fan on social media after a fan said he's not world champion material.

Strickland is one of the biggest rising wrestlers in the company. His feud with Darby Allin, Hangman Adam Page, and Bryan Danielson have been the highlights of the show. His impeccable performance in his recent matches has left fans wondering if he could be the next AEW Champion. But not everyone agrees with that.

A Twitter user said that Swerve Strickland isn't a "World Champion Material" and MJF losing to Swerve wouldn't be a good thing for the company.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion noticed the tweet and responded with a one-word message:

"Bet."

This reply of Swerve has kept fans wondering if he is really on the way to winning the title.

AEW star Bryan Danielson is impressed by Swerve Strickland's skills

Bryan Danielson and Swerve locked horns for the first time in their careers on Dynamite last Tuesday. Although Swerve lost, The American Dragon praised Strickland for his sheer confidence.

In an interview with Sports Nightly, Bryan talked about how Swerve is different from other wrestlers.

"Tuesday was the first time I had ever been in the ring with Swerve, and I’d watched him wrestling before, and he’s just (...) he’s that next level of great. Seeing him is one thing. Being in the ring with him is a completely different thing, but that dude is something special.”

Swerve Strickland has been delivering top-notch performances in All Elite Wrestling since last month, proving that he is a future world champion.

Do you think Strickland's rapid rise to success will eventually lead him to the Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.