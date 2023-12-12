Major AEW star rubbishes fan’s claim about Tony Khan after CM Punk’s WWE return

A fan on the internet made a bold claim that Tony Khan is asking wrestlers to tweet after former AEW World Champion CM Punk made his WWE return, but an All Elite veteran fired back at him.

The major AEW star in question is Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust). After CM Punk made his long-awaited return to WWE at Survivor Series, some fans accused Tony Khan of asking the All Elite wrestlers to tweet what he wanted. After the dust was settled, a fan again accused Dustin of tweeting what TK asked.

Recently, WWE's official "X" handle tweeted a picture of Bobby Lashley with The Street Profits and wrote, "DEM BOYZ." This invited a lot of controversy, and Mark Briscoe also fired back, as The Briscoes were also known by this name.

Meanwhile, Dustin Rhodes also supported The Briscoes, writing, "#DemBoys!! on "X."

Reacting to the above tweet, a user accused Dustin of tweeting after the AEW CEO and President asked him to follow CM Punk's WWE return. The fan wrote, "Tony must of [sic] told yall to post like he did when punk returned. You all look pathetic 😂".

Well, Dustin didn't take very kindly to the user's reply as he fired back at him with the following reaction:

"Go f*** your a** dipsh*t!!"

The uncensored tweet can be seen here.

What did Tony Khan say about CM Punk returning to WWE?

The blockbuster WWE return of CM Punk at Survivor Series is in the books, but his AEW debacle earlier this year can never be forgotten.

Following Punk's return, Tony Khan was asked how he felt about him returning to the Stamford-based promotion in a recent interview with Steve Hermon:

"[I] can't talk about that nor do I think it's the time or the place, but I appreciate you asking and I'm very excited about AEW All In Wembley Stadium - not to dodge or duck your question, it's just not something I can legally talk about."

Moreover, it seems everybody has moved on after whatever happened, and only time will tell what the future has in store for both Punk and AEW after separation.

