Major AEW star's return "imminent", according to Fuego Del Sol

AEW and Fuego Del Sol might have parted ways, but the luchador still keeps in contact with his former teammates. Recently, the star shared some details about an absent star that might have predicted their return.

Across his tenure in the Jacksonville-based promotion, Del Sol cultivated some close friendships with the stars on the roster. While he never became a major name in AEW, Fuego has retained his friendships with the likes of Sammy Guevara.

Guevara has not been seen in action since his concussion, and despite speculation that he would be back by now, he is yet to make his return to the squared circle. Speaking in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Fuego Del Sol seemingly hinted at The Spanish God's imminent return.

"Yeah, me and Sam, we talk every day. He's legitimately one of my best friends and a lot of times we don't even talk wrestling, we talk about all the other crazy stuff in the world going on. He is feeling a lot better and his return is imminent," Fuego Del Sol said. [H/T Fightful]

He went on:

"I definitely thought he was gonna be on Dynamite recently in that 8-Man Street Fight. However, he wasn't back yet, but I know he wants to come back in a major way. So we'll see where the tide takes him," Fuego Del Sol said. [H/T Fightful]

Sammy Guevara's injury has affected a recent AEW Dynamite match

Sammy Guevara's concussion has unfortunately had widespread consequences as well. According to a Fightful Select report, The Spanish God was originally set to compete in the Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight match during last week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, it seems like he is still not been medically cleared.

Sammy Guevara also addressed speculation of his return via an Instagram story. At the time, it seemed like even the former AEW TNT Champion had no idea whether or not he would be returning to in-ring action soon. Hopefully, Del Sol's speculation pays off, and Guevara makes a speedy recovery and return.

