"Man I wish I had an answer" – Major star issues disappointing news about his AEW future

The AEW locker room, unfortunately, has quite a number of injured stars at this stage. Recently, one of the sidelined stars took to social media to update fans, and it doesn't look like the wrestler in question will be back in action anytime soon.

All Elite Wrestling has often been criticized for the number of injuries that occur on a regular basis. Stars sometimes barely dodge what could be career-ending injuries, and right now the roster is yet again missing quite a few top stars.

In response to a fan Q&A on Instagram, Sammy Guevara unfortunately revealed that he's still not been medically cleared after suffering from a concussion.

"Man I wish I had an answer. I'm still not cleared."

Will The Spanish God make it back before 2024?

It seems like Guevara's recovery is going a lot slower than the star might have initially hoped. A few weeks ago, reports claimed that he was trying to push for medical clearance in anticipation of AEW Dynamite returning to his hometown.

The AEW star and his wife, Tay Melo, hinted that their first child will be born soon

Tay Melo's pregnancy has kept her out of action for a few months. She and Sammy Guevara are expecting their first child. The ecstatic couple announced their pregnancy earlier this year, and have since shared regular updates online.

Not too long ago, Guevara took to Instagram to share a recent photoshoot of the two of them. Accompanied by some beautiful pictures, The Spanish God praised his wife for her efforts during the pregnancy.

"To my rockstar wife, I know not everyday is easy but you have been doing an awesome job with this pregnancy. I appreciate everything you’re going through for our family. It’s almost time! I love you to Luna & back!" Guevara posted.

The AEW couple have not shared the expected date, but based on how far along Tay Melo is and Guevara's post, it's safe to say that their daughter, Luna, will be born within the next few months.

