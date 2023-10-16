Sammy Guevara pushing AEW to clear him after sustaining a concussion – Reports

AEW star Sammy Guevara unfortunately suffered a concussion not too long ago and has yet to be cleared. According to reports, he's doing everything he can to get back in action.

The Spanish God is a polarizing star in the promotion, due to both his past mistakes and his character work in the promotion. Despite this, he's a three-time TNT Champion and has established himself as one of the biggest young stars in AEW.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Sammy Guevara is pushing to be cleared in time for this week's AEW Dynamite.

"I know he wants to be ready Wednesday. I don't know if it will happen. He had a setback but overall, he was doing well, recovering from the concussion at the last pay-per-view. He should be back relatively soon; at least that's the hope."

Meltzer continued:

"The Wednesday show (Dynamite) is right out of Houston and that’s where he’s from, so he really wanted to be on the show. If he’s not on the show, you know he’s not cleared. If he is on the show, then obviously he’s cleared, and with concussions, you don’t know. He’s gunning for it, but I don’t know what the odds are that that’s gonna happen." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Tay Melo wants to win championship gold upon her eventual AEW return

Unfortunately for Sammy, he now joins his wife Tay Melo at home, but will likely get to spend some much-needed time with his wife as they expect their first child. Melo has not been in action since she got pregnant, but the star has big plans upon her return.

During an appearance on Sammy Guevara's vlog, Tay Melo opened up about her aspirations to capture gold.

"I wanna get a title. All the belts, I’m not kidding. I’m gonna go for it all. Of course, I want the world title. But I’m up to do the TBS (title) too... It’s literally like I was never motivated enough, I think."

Melo continued:

"It’s almost like, 'Yeah, everybody wants a title.' But I was never like, 'I want it more than anything,' and right now, I do... So, I’m getting it, because I don’t know one thing in my life that I wanted to do and I never did. So, it is what it is." [H/T: Fightful]

Only time will tell, but Tay Melo has a large fan following and has had multiple shots at the AEW Women's Championship. With Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander currently holding gold, she'll have some serious competition upon returning.