Top AEW star’s concussion reportedly led to major change for upcoming match on Dynamite

A change was reportedly made to an upcoming match on Dynamite, as a major AEW star is yet to be medically cleared after suffering a concussion last month.

This Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, a huge "Like a Dragon" street fight is set to take place. The Golden Jets, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, alongside Kota Ibushi and Paul Wight are set to square off against The Don Callis Family members, Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Kyle Fletcher alongside Brian Cage.

The street fight will be a culmination of the feud between Don Callis and The Golden Jets. The bout will also be sponsored by the popular video game company, 'SEGA'. Meanwhile, some backstage details have emerged regarding the match ahead of Dynamite this coming Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Sammy Guevara was originally supposed to be in the match as part of Don Callis' team. However, he reportedly suffered a concussion at the WrestleDream PPV, and is still yet to be medically cleared. Consequently, Guevara has been replaced by Brian Cage for the bout.

Moreover, the report also stated that the tagline for the street fight was supposed to be "Final Boss Battle," before it was eventually changed to "Like a Dragon". While it remains undisclosed why the name change for the tagline took place, more updates will perhaps be provided sooner rather than later.

AEW stars collided at DDT Pro-Wrestling ahead of Dynamite

Prior to the "Like a Dragon" street fight this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho was slated to take on his current rival, Konosuke Takeshita at DDT Pro-Wrestling's Ultimate Party event. In a back-and-forth encounter, The DemoGod managed to tap Takeshita out with the Walls of Jericho.

Expand Tweet

Fans on the internet were not pleased with the result, as they felt Jericho should have put over Takeshita, as a veteran. Meanwhile, the two are set to face off in the upcoming street fight on Dynamite this week. It remains to be seen which team walks out after the expected in-ring brutality.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here