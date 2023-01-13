Major AEW star says he doesn't trust WWE legend Road Dogg 

AEW has faced its fair share of controversy over the past few months, and it now seems like Road Dogg is involved in a dispute with Dax Harwood. After their issues were recently heightened, the star outright claimed he doesn't trust the veteran.

According to Road Dogg, he simply had a bad first impression of Dax Harwood, claiming that the star essentially disrespected him. In the WWE Hall of Famer's mind, Harwood didn't pay him the respect he felt he deserved.

During the latest episode of FTR with Dax Harwood podcast, the former AEW Tag Team Champion recalled the events from his point of view.

"When I was putting the match together with American Alpha for Dallas, and he [Road Dogg] offered his idea. But I didn't use it, it doesn't mean that it's wrong. Now Road Dogg spins it, when Road Dogg knows deep down that the veteran who's had the most matches, calls the match," said Harwood.

Ryan / WrestleBotch @WrestleBotch The Revival vs. American Alpha - NXT TakeOver Dallas 2016 The Revival vs. American Alpha - NXT TakeOver Dallas 2016 https://t.co/U2rpAeNVwm

Dax continued, claiming that Road Dogg is simply trying to "spin the narrative" in his favor in order to save face:

"Again, he [Road Dogg] is spinning a narrative to try to get fans on his side. He knows that. But he spun his narrative so he didn't look like the bad guy, which is what I think he did the whole time I was in WWE, which in turn makes me not trust him." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Dax Harwood also commented on the negative feedback the AEW locker room reportedly had about him speaking kindly of CM Punk and The Elite after he urged both parties to make amends.

The AEW star also recalled how Road Dogg once tweeted that he'd make sure he'd never get to the main roster

While FTR's AEW run has recently been criticized, both Dax and Cash's combined main roster runs were almost unanimously slammed online. Despite this, their WWE careers might have faced more complex issues than they realized.

Darragh @djohnto_ The Revival are one of my favourite tag teams ever and I wish them nothing but the best in their next chapter...I will never forget this pop for their Raw Debut! @DashWilderWWE @ScottDawsonWWE #WWE The Revival are one of my favourite tag teams ever and I wish them nothing but the best in their next chapter...I will never forget this pop for their Raw Debut! @DashWilderWWE @ScottDawsonWWE #WWE https://t.co/H5xfUM01K5

In the same episode, Dax recalled seeing a tweet that Road Dog made while he was the head writer of SmackDown.

"He [Road Dogg] condescendingly said, 'Dax, I'm glad you thought I had enough power to keep you off of the main roster', but your tweet said verbatim, 'I'll make sure you never make it to the main roster.' As a man of God, he knows that. I'm not saying that Road Dogg is a bad person. I'm just saying those three instances, he's not telling the truth," said Harwood. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Since Road Dogg directly responded to Dax Harwood last time, could the veteran give his take one more time? Harwood made it clear that this wasn't to build some kind of feud, so could this worsen things between AEW and WWE?

