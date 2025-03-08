Major AEW star says he has unfinished business with Jon Moxley: "It was a sh*t finish"

A top AEW star is set on the World Champion, Jon Moxley. This comes after he claimed that there is unfinished business between them.

The star in question is Will Ospreay. He and Moxley collided in a highly captivating showdown in New Japan Pro-Wrestling back in 2022. Mox won the match after the referee botched the three count before Ospreay was supposed to kick out.

In an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Will Ospreay expressed he wanted to step into the ring against Jon Moxley once again to settle the score. He was unhappy with the botched finish of their last encounter in 2022. Furthermore, he also revealed that Moxley was one of the reasons for his signing with AEW.

"It was a s**t finish because the referee f***ed up. It was meant to be a straight up one, two, three, and Moxley said, 'kick out,' so I said okay, but the referee still counted three ... for me there's meat on that bone." Ospreay said. "I've openly said he's actually one of the main reasons I wanted to come to AEW." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

AEW star Will Ospreay has his sights on a WWE star's finisher

In the same interview, Will Ospreay also addressed his beef with Triple H and using The Game's finisher, Pedigree, on a Triple H impersonator during his appearance in the Multiverse Rumble match at the PRO Wrestling EVE event.

Ospreay hinted that he might adopt the move as part of his arsenal.

"It was an amazing Pedigree. I might start doing it."

When asked about his reason for delivering Triple H, Ospreay claimed that it was a funny thing to do:

"Because it’s funny. And if anyone doesn’t think it’s funny, then I can’t tell you what your humor is. But my humor is this is hilarious, I’m gonna do it.”

For now, Will Ospreay has his sights set on the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. He is set to face his former friend, Kyle Fletcher, inside a Steel Cage, and it is expected to be a blockbuster match between the two talented athletes.

