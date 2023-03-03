Major AEW star seemingly follows Triple H's example ahead of Revolution

AEW World Champion MJF seemingly referenced WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H as his inspiration for his training sessions for the upcoming title match at the Revolution pay-per-view this Sunday.

The AEW World Champion is set to defend his title against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man at the Revolution.

This will be MJF's first Iron Man match in the Jacksonville-based promotion. One of the constant things Friedman has been criticized for is whether he could go the distance with The American Dragon. The Devil took to Twitter to share a picture of his current physique and mentioned that he has been training very hard for his match.

"Hide your wives. I’ve been training to go an hour. #Betterthanyou #AEWRevolution," MJF tweeted.

Friedman then shared a picture of Triple H's DVD of getting a better physique, insinuating that he was following in The Game's footsteps to get in shape.

How did the AEW World Title match between MJF and Bryan Danielson come to fruition?

Bryan Danielson wanted to get his hands on MJF after the AEW World Champion attacked William Regal and sent him to the hospital. Friedman wanted to put an end to the chase and offered Danielson a World Title match. The American Dragon accepted the offer but at the same time challenged him to a 60-minute Iron Man match.

The Salt of the Earth agreed to the stipulation but wanted Danielson to overcome a few obstacles to earn the title shot. He had to wrestle several wrestlers such as Brian Cage, Bandido, Rush, and more. The American Dragon successfully overcame the obstacles and now the match is set to take place at the Revolution pay-per-view this Sunday.

On the go-home episode of Dynamite, Danielson had some strong words for The Devil. He claimed that there was only one thing that MJF deserved, and that was his fiancée leaving him.

MJF's ex-fiancée Naomi Rosenblum also reacted to Danielson's promo claiming that he was her new favorite wrestler.

