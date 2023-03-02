What did MJF's rumored ex-fiancée say about Bryan Danielson in a now-deleted tweet?

AEW World Champion MJF will defend his title against former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson at this Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view. Leading to the match, the two had a final face-to-face tonight on Dynamite. Friedman's ex-fiancée also reacted to the segment.

Last week, MJF had some strong words for The American Dragon that led to a brawl between the two. The AEW World Champion revealed that his fiancèe broke up with him. He was upset that while Danielson was happy with his wife and kids, Friedman was single and lonely.

"My dream girl, a girl I fell in love with, she convinced me not everyone in this world is bad so then I became the man who got down on one knee and I told that girl, I wanted to start a family with her, I wanted to make a home with her, I wanted to have children with her and she left me," MJF said.

On tonight's episode of Dynamite, The American Nightmare refreshed fans' memories about why Friedman despised him and then mentioned that the only thing he deserved was his fiancée leaving him.

Following this segment, Freidman's ex-fiancée reacted to the promo in a now-deleted tweet, calling Bryan Danielson her new favorite wrestler.

"I think Bryan Danielson is my new favorite wrestler," Naomi Rosenblum tweeted.

Check out a screengrab of the tweet below.

Naomi Rosenblum reacts to MJF's promo segment.

Danielson and The Devil will battle it out this Sunday at the Revolution pay-per-view in a 60-minute Iron Man match.

