Major AEW star sends a congratulatory message following Charlotte Flair's title win on WWE SmackDown

Last night was the final episode of WWE SmackDown in 2022. One of the highlights of the night was the return of Charlotte Flair. The Queen made her return and in a matter of minutes became the new Women's Champion of the Blue Brand. The undefeated AEW star and reigning TBS Champion Jade Cargill reacted to Flair's win.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet Ronda Rousey successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez last night. Following her match, The Queen made her shocking return and challenged Rousey to a title match right away. The then-champion, despite having wrestled in a brutal match seconds before, accepted the challenge.

Charlotte Flair managed to capitalize on the tired Rousey and was quickly able to counter the Arm-Bar into a school-boy roll-up and took the pinfall victory. Thus, The Queen ended 2022 as the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

The undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill congratulated Charlotte for her win via Twitter.

"Congrats Queen @MsCharlotteWWE 👑," Jade Cargill tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Prior to her return on the December 30th episode of SmackDown, The Queen was last seen inside a WWE ring back in May at WrestleMania Backlash. At the event, she dropped her title to Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Fans react to Jade Cargill's message for Charlotte Flair following her title win on SmackDown

Jade Cargill has had an impressive run in AEW. After seeing her congratulate the new SmackDown Women's Champion, some fans wanted to see the reigning TBS Champion jump ship and sign with WWE just so the two women ccollide.

You can check out some of the tweets below:

Abäzū Ankh Amen @Abazu_Ankh_Amen @Jade_Cargill One Day… 🏾🤞🏾 @MsCharlotteWWE I think that a dream match between Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill would literally break the internetOne Day…🏾🤞🏾 @Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE I think that a dream match between Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill would literally break the internet‼️💯🔥🔥🔥 One Day…🙏🏾🤞🏾😏

T. @OriginalBrizzel @Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE What A Dream Match that would Be ! She Is The Queen Of Wrestling But You could be The 1 to Dethrone Her One Day If You 2 Superstars ever Cross Paths in Aew Or Wwe Or Nxt !!! I personally Would love to see it at Next Years Wrestlemania Or Wrestlemania 40 !!! It would Break Records @Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE What A Dream Match that would Be ! She Is The Queen Of Wrestling But You could be The 1 to Dethrone Her One Day If You 2 Superstars ever Cross Paths in Aew Or Wwe Or Nxt !!! I personally Would love to see it at Next Years Wrestlemania Or Wrestlemania 40 !!! It would Break Records

INTERNATIONAL WRESTLING @JasonStGermain @Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE Hope someday you will make the way to @wwe so we can see you two in a match a WrestleMania! @Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE Hope someday you will make the way to @wwe so we can see you two in a match a WrestleMania!

Some were upset to see the 14-time Women's Champion instantly capturing the gold rather than giving the other talent an opportunity. Some fans also believed that she gets handed the titles because of her father Ric Flair.

Scott Price24 @scottscfc @Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE Why you congratulating Charlotte Flair for,she once again been gifted another title opportunity that she dosent deserve,its beyond ridiculous now @Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE Why you congratulating Charlotte Flair for,she once again been gifted another title opportunity that she dosent deserve,its beyond ridiculous now

CodeNameBrandon @bchamp93 @Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE I agree Charlotte has an u deserved 14x champ status that is mostly due to who her father is let's be real @Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE I agree Charlotte has an u deserved 14x champ status that is mostly due to who her father is let's be real

Fans were happy to see a top champion from one company appreciate and praise the top champion of its competitor.

Jade Cargill had mentioned in a previous tweet that one of her dream opponents is the 14-time Women's Champion.

Would you like to see the two women compete one day? If so who do you think will emerge victorious? Let us know in the comments section below.

