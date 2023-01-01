Major AEW star sends a congratulatory message following Charlotte Flair's title win on WWE SmackDown

Last night was the final episode of WWE SmackDown in 2022. One of the highlights of the night was the return of Charlotte Flair. The Queen made her return and in a matter of minutes became the new Women's Champion of the Blue Brand. The undefeated AEW star and reigning TBS Champion Jade Cargill reacted to Flair's win.
The Baddest Woman on the Planet Ronda Rousey successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez last night. Following her match, The Queen made her shocking return and challenged Rousey to a title match right away. The then-champion, despite having wrestled in a brutal match seconds before, accepted the challenge.
Charlotte Flair managed to capitalize on the tired Rousey and was quickly able to counter the Arm-Bar into a school-boy roll-up and took the pinfall victory. Thus, The Queen ended 2022 as the new SmackDown Women's Champion.
The undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill congratulated Charlotte for her win via Twitter.
"Congrats Queen @MsCharlotteWWE 👑," Jade Cargill tweeted.
You can check out the tweet below:
Prior to her return on the December 30th episode of SmackDown, The Queen was last seen inside a WWE ring back in May at WrestleMania Backlash. At the event, she dropped her title to Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash.
Fans react to Jade Cargill's message for Charlotte Flair following her title win on SmackDown
Jade Cargill has had an impressive run in AEW. After seeing her congratulate the new SmackDown Women's Champion, some fans wanted to see the reigning TBS Champion jump ship and sign with WWE just so the two women ccollide.
You can check out some of the tweets below:
Some were upset to see the 14-time Women's Champion instantly capturing the gold rather than giving the other talent an opportunity. Some fans also believed that she gets handed the titles because of her father Ric Flair.
Fans were happy to see a top champion from one company appreciate and praise the top champion of its competitor.
Jade Cargill had mentioned in a previous tweet that one of her dream opponents is the 14-time Women's Champion.
Would you like to see the two women compete one day? If so who do you think will emerge victorious? Let us know in the comments section below.
Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.