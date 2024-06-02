Major AEW star takes a cheeky shot at Bryan Danielson amid his current absence

A top AEW star recently fired a cheeky shot at Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, during the latter's television absence. The talent in question is none other than Max Caster, one-half of the tag team, The Acclaimed.

The self-proclaimed Best Wrestler Alive, alongside his tag team partners, Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn, defeated The Cage of Agony in a trios competition during the Buy-In Pre-Show of the AEW Double or Nothing 2024 Pay-Per-View. At the same pay-per-view, Team AEW went to war against The Elite in a violent and shocking Anarchy in the Arena match. The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry picked up the victory over FTR, Darby Allin, and Bryan Danielson after the Scapegoat delivered a running knee on the former WWE Champion for the win.

Trending

The American Dragon has not been seen on AEW television since the brutal affair in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amid Bryan's absence, Max Caster took a dig at Danielson on social media. When a user on X/Twitter told the New York native that he was not a wrestler of the caliber of the Blackpool Combat Club member, Caster replied by claiming to be an even better in-ring performer than Danielson.

"You're right. I'm a better wrestler than him."

Check out Max Caster's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for The American Dragon remains to be seen.

Max Caster claims to have "dirt" on AEW's Bryan Danielson

Besides being an in-ring talent, Bryan Danielson is known for fulfilling several backstage roles in All Elite Wrestling. He was reportedly on the disciplinary committee that played a part in CM Punk's termination from the Jacksonville-based company in 2023. The Washington native potentially fining talent for their activities on social media and elsewhere has become somewhat of a running gag among AEW stars since then.

One AEW name who seemingly did not worry much about being fined by Danielson was Max Caster. The 34-year-old star went after The American Dragon when a user on X/Twitter called the latter his favorite wrestler. Upon being warned by another fan that his remarks might earn him a penalty, Caster responded by claiming that he had dirt on Danielson and therefore would not be fined.

Expand Tweet

Considering his unfinished business with The Elite, it remains to be seen when Bryan Danielson will return to action in All Elite Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback