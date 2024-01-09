Major AEW star once tried to flirt with Cody Rhodes’ wife Brandi Rhodes

Cody Rhodes’ wife, Brandi Rhodes, once revealed that a big AEW star once tried to flirt with her during his WWE tryout.

Cody was a household name in AEW and was responsible for the promotion's inception alongside Tony Khan. His wife, Brandi, was also involved in a wrestling capacity and had a few matches.

In an episode of Inside The Rhodes Starrcast show, Brandi revealed how Sammy Guevara tried to flirt with her during his WWE tryout. She went into detail on how the situation turned out and explained everything.

Brandi Rhodes said:

"I went and found Sammy [Guevara]. And I said, 'Hey, Sammy, you had a WWE tryout. Was I working there when you did?' And he said, 'yeah.' And I said, 'did we meet backstage when you did it?' He said, 'oh, yeah.' I said, 'and I shook your hand, right?' And he said, 'yeah.' And I said, 'and then what did you do?' And he was like, oh, I shook your hand. I said, 'no, you winked at me and you offended the h*ll out of me!'" [H/T Fightful]

She then went on to say how angry she was at what had happened.

"I remember, to this day, I was so pi**ed about that. Because why on earth would you just wink at the married lady backstage when you're this up-and-coming guy? Like, I was so pi**ed. I talked to so many people about it.” [H/T Fightful]

AEW star Tay Melo defended Sammy Guevara over controversial past comments

Sammy Guevara is no stranger to controversy, and his wife Tay Melo, who is also an AEW wrestler, has come out in support of her husband.

Sammy made some bad comments about Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, in 2016 and fans were having a go at him after they resurfaced again. In the wake of that, Tay took to Twitter to defend Sammy and shared the following:

"I get really upset when I see people hating on him [Sammy Guevara] or judging him for a mistake he did in 2016 (I lived in Brazil & didn't even speak English back then). I strongly disagree with his past mistakes but I also believe people pay for it, learn and grow. I didn’t meet the 2016 Sammy, I met a human that I know would not make the same mistakes. The Sammy I met is a spectacular man. The Sammy I got married is an even more mature man that is so lovable, caring and responsable. The Sammy I had a daughter with is the BEST man I ever met, the man that put his family first, the man that took care of me and newborn baby in that hospital when I thought I wouldn’t make it alive, the man that makes me feel loved and amazing in the horrible postpartum I’m having. I just wish you all could see the real Sammy, the one I know."

Check out Tay Melo's tweet below:

The pair have since become established stars in AEW and have enjoyed varying degrees of success.

