Tay Melo comes out in defence of Sammy Guevara over his controversial comments in the past

AEW star Sammy Guevara is one of the best in-ring performers the roster has to offer. The latter married fellow All Elite star Tay Melo in August 2022.

In 2016, Sammy Guevara made some disturbing comments toward Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Moné, which resurfaced in 2020. Since then, fans have often criticized and reminded him of his misdeed.

Recently, Tay Melo took to Twitter and talked about unnecessary hatred towards her husband.

"I get really upset when I see people hating on him or judging him for a mistake he did in 2016 ( I lived in Brazil & didn't even speak English back then). I strongly disagree with his past mistakes but I also believe people pay for it, learn and grow. I didn’t meet the 2016 Sammy, I met a human that I know would not make the same mistakes. The Sammy I met is a spectacular man," Tay Melo wrote.

Melo also talked about how the former TNT Champion cares for her and their daughter.

"The Sammy I got married is an even more mature man that is so lovable, caring and responsable [sic]. The Sammy I had a daughter with is the BEST man I ever met, the man that put his family first, the man that took care of me and newborn baby in that hospital when I thought I wouldn’t make it alive, the man that makes me feel loved and amazing in the horrible postpartum I’m having. I just wish you all could see the real Sammy, the one I know," she added.

Expand Tweet

Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks is set for the upcoming AEW Dynamite

Recently, Tony Khan took to Twitter and announced that Sammy Guevara will face 'Absolute' Ricky Starks on the January 10, 2024 edition of Dynamite.

Expand Tweet

In the Spanish God's last bout, Sammy, Chris Jericho, Sting, and Darby Allin defeated Big Bill, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Konosuke Takeshita at the Worlds End pay-per-view.

What do you think of Tay Melo's take? Let us know in the comments section below.