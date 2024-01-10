Major AEW star wants a reunion with Ricky Starks after over 17 months

With AEW heading back to Jacksonville for the next episode of Dynamite, many have been looking back at iconic moments from the early days of the promotion. Powerhouse Hobbs recently showed interest in reuniting with Team Taz.

Along with Ricky Starks, Hook, Brian Cage, and Taz himself, Team Taz was one of the dominant heel factions of All Elite Wrestling. They feuded with Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin, Sting, and others. However, they disbanded long, with every member on different paths.

On Twitter, Taz posted an old picture of his faction, and he talked about how they used to run AEW when they were at Daily's Place. A fan said they liked the partnership between Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks.

Hobbs himself saw this and said that he was willing to run it back another time, almost after 17 months.

"Run it back," Hobbs tweeted.

What are the former members of Team Taz doing in AEW?

Taz brought in four key members for his faction. These were his son Hook, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, and Powerhouse Hobbs. Although disbanded, these four men have moved on to great things, but how well are they doing now?

Ricky Starks now stands as one-half of the AEW Tag Team Champions and has been putting on a great run with Big Bill by his side.

Brian Cage now holds the ROH Six-man Tag Team Titles with the Gates of Agony and is a member of the Mogul Embassy, which Swerve Strickland leads.

Hook stands as the FTW Champion, recently defending this against Wheeler Yuta. He has also revealed his intentions of going after Samoa Joe's AEW World Championship.

Powerhouse Hobbs was a former TNT Champion and was previously aligned with QTV. Now, he is a member of the Don Callis Family, arguably the most dominant heel faction today.

Lastly, Taz, who the team is named after, now serves as a commentator for Dynamite and the promotion's pay-per-views.

In the end, whether it was together as Team Taz or going their separate ways, each of the former members of the faction has a name for themselves in All Elite Wrestling, and somewhere along the road, maybe a reunion could happen.

What is the most memorable moment of Team Taz? Let us know in the comments section below.