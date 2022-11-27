Major AEW star who went up against Paul Heyman namedropped at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

WWE WarGames returned tonight to Survivor Series, which featured both men's and women's War Games matches. Michael Cole brought up the fact that a major AEW star faced off against Paul Heyman's side in 1992 during the men's match.

The Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns, is WWE's most powerful faction. However, at WWE's premium live event, they faced the team of the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens, inside the WarGames structure.

Michael Cole pointed out that Paul Heyman led his Dangerous Alliance against Sting's Squadron in the Survivor Series War Games main event more than 30 years ago. During the fight, Cole mentioned Sting by name, which is unusual.

Heyman remarked that The Bloodline might have benefited from his knowledge and WrestleWar 92 experience.

Paul Heyman created his "Dangerous Alliance" stable in WCW, however, using the alias Paul E. Dangerously. Arn Anderson, Larry Zbyszko, Ric Rude, Bobby Eaton, and "Stunning" Steve Austin made up the Dangerous Alliance faction.

Heyman's side competed in a WarGames match against Sting's Squadron, which included Sting, Ricky Steamboat, Nikita Koloff, Barry Windham, and Dusty Rhodes, thirty years ago. The main event of WrestleWar 1992.

WWE legend discussed his ideal match with Sting

There were many rumors circulating behind the scenes as to why WWE decided against Sting vs. The Undertaker, but the fans were never given any solid explanation. The Phenom stated in 2020 that he still desired to compete against The Icon, but time has since passed.

"To be completely honest, the match would have been cool in the 90s or early 2000s. But there's a reason the Last Ride documentary came about and I called it a day. Although, in my heart I still want that Sting match. But my body doesn't corporate with the other two factors in that. It becomes really difficult."

Even Jim Cornette speculated that they would never book this buzzworthy clash because of the two men's hesitance to do the job for each other.

