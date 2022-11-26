Long-time veteran shares experience crafting a WarGames match 30 years ago ahead of heading into Survivor Series with The Bloodline

WWE veteran Paul Heyman recently shared a 30-long-year memory of WCW WarGames ahead of his new allegiance with The Bloodline heading into the 2022 Survivor Series.

Paul Heyman's time in WCW was quite controversial and brief. However, under the moniker Paul E. Dangerously, Heyman formed his "Dangerous Alliance" stable in WCW.

The Dangerous Alliance faction comprised of Arn Anderson, Larry Zbyszko, Ric Rude, Bobby Eaton, and "Stunning" Steve Austin.

Thirty years ago, Heyman's faction featured against Sting's Squadron (Sting, Ricky Steamboat, Nikita Koloff, Barry Windham, and Dusty Rhodes) in a WarGames match. This match was the main event of WrestleWar 1992.

Special Counsel to Roman Reigns, Heyman noted that his wisdom and experience of WrestleWar 92 could be an advantage for The Bloodline for tomorrow night's WarGames.

"With experience comes wisdom. 30 years ago, I devised a strategy that enabled @steveaustinbsr #RickRude @thearnshowpod #larryzybysko #bobbyeaton and @madusa_rocks to deliver performances that defined the #WarGames! In the Games of War, I am both pioneer and the pontiff of progression. I'm a hack for victory. I'm a living, breathing cheat code. When it comes to the #WarGames, I am... indeed... the #Wiseman," he wrote.

Drew McIntyre gave The Bloodline a taste of their own medicine

Ahead of their significant WarGames matchup with the Roman Reigns-led faction, WWE star Drew McIntyre began with his own mind games. McIntyre and Sheamus competed against The Usos in tag team action on this week's episode of SmackDown for some significant stakes, giving them an advantage at WarGames. At ringside, members of each faction supported their respective teams.

Sami Zayn attempted to tilt the odds in The Usos' favor. However, Kevin Owens used the distraction to land a Stunner on Jey Uso after the referee rejected him.

After that, the Celtic Warrior landed the Brogue Kick, earning the victory for his team. The Scottish Warrior mocked the heel faction on Twitter after the show ended.

"We the ones," McIntyre wrote.

The Brutes quickly destroyed The Bloodline in Roman Reigns' absence, sending a strong message prior to their encounter on Survivor Series.

