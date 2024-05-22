Major AEW star will be "off television" if he returns to WWE, Jim Cornette claims

According to Jim Cornette, a major AEW star would be kept off of television if he makes his WWE comeback. The talent in question is Malakai Black.

The May 15, 2024, edition of Dynamite saw The House of Black assault TNT Champion Adam Copeland and steal his wedding ring in the squared circle. His Double or Nothing 2024 opponent, Malakai Black, later cut a backstage promo, accepting The Rated-R Superstar's challenge to the former to face him in a barbed-wire steel cage match, but added a stipulation of his own - should Copeland lose to him at the pay-per-view, he will be forced to "bend the knee" to The House of Black.

During a recent episode of the Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette reviewed and critiqued the segments building up to Copeland vs. Black in Las Vegas. At one point, his co-host alluded to persistent rumors about Malakai (fka Aleister Black) supposedly being interested in returning to his old workplace in WWE. Upon being asked what the former NXT Champion has to offer to the Stamford-based promotion, Cornette responded by claiming that the sports entertainment juggernaut would keep Black off television, a decision which would evidently have his approval.

"Well, WWE does a lot of charity work. And if they brought him back, he would be off television. That would be a boon to all of us, wouldn't it?" [2:35 - 2:45]

WWE star Zelina Vega wished AEW's Malakai Black a happy birthday

Zelina Vega has emerged as a fan favorite of the WWE Universe through her recent work. A member of the LWO appearing on Monday Night RAW, Vega was scheduled to compete in the Queen of the Ring tournament this year. However, due to an unfortunate injury, the 2021 winner of the Queen's Crown was replaced by Maxxine Dupri of the Alpha Academy.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion recently sent a message to her husband, AEW star Malakai Black. The couple have been married since 2018, and occasionally offer glimpses into their personal life on social media. On the occasion of the former AEW World Trios Champion's birthday on May 19, 2024, Vega took to X/Twitter to share several photographs with her spouse and shared some heartwarming words in the caption.

"Happy birthday husband. I love life with you every single day. @malakaiblxck," wrote Zelina Vega.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether Malakai Black will capture his first singles championship belt in All Elite Wrestling by defeating Adam Copeland at Double or Nothing 2024.

