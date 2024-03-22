Malakai Black and House of Black leaving AEW for WWE after being sent back home by Tony Khan, according to WCW veteran

A WCW veteran suggested that WWE will soon see the return of Malakai Black and his House of Black stable after they were sent home by Tony Khan.

The WCW veteran here is none other than Disco Inferno. Inferno was talking on the Keepin It 100 podcast when a fan asked him about what happened with the House of Black. Disco then went into detail on how they had a disagreement with Tony Khan.

“So I guess House of Black basically shows up to TV. Tony gives them stuff to do. He doesn't wanna do it. They give their suggestions on what they want to do. Tony doesn't want to do that, and then he sends them home. And then they don't do what they are supposed to do. That was going on for a while, and now everybody knows they are leaving. They are leaving. It is true, yeah. They just keep getting beat now because I think they are going back [WWE],” he said. [1:07 - 1:32]

Konnan then interjected and asked what was going to happen if they left AEW. He said:

“And you know what's gonna happen is what always happens. They are going to go there [WWE] and become stars.” [1:32 - 1:36]

Malakai Black praised WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Malakai Black is a seasoned wrestler, and he had great praise for Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Gunther has been breaking record after record with his title run and is etching his name into the history books.

Black was talking to Developmentally Speaking when he praised the Ring General and said:

"You take guys like Gunther, who are insanely good... He’s so incredibly good, and that is in a modern setting. He knows how to draw emotion out, and that’s why I’ve always been into character stuff and building stuff throughout these lenses of characters because it allows an audience member to connect from an emotional level, whether you agree or not with what he says or not says, and leaving it up for you to decide."

If Malakai does return to his former company, a match with Gunther will be a great spectacle for the fans.

