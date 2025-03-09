Major announcement on AEW star Chris Jericho

Former WWE and AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho has been announced for a match at a major pay-per-view. The announcement was made on the most recent episode of Collision.

Chris Jericho is the current Ring of Honor World Champion and has overcome multiple challenges to keep his title. The Ocho last defended his belt against Bandido on an episode of Collision in February. Meanwhile, Jericho's next title challenger has been determined as he has been challenged for a match at Revolution.

During a vignette aired on the latest AEW Collision episode, Gravity challenged Jericho to a title match at the Revolution 2025 pay-per-view. The challenge was made after Jericho had attacked Gravity on Ring of Honor last Thursday. Bandido was also by Gravity's side in the vignette implying that his feud with Jericho is not over yet.

Moreover, Gravity is no stranger to the fans as he has been performing on Ring of Honor a lot lately. The masked star has performed on AEW TV a few times in the past as well. It will be a big opportunity for Gravity as he battles Chris Jericho for the ROH World title at Revolution. It remains to be seen who walks out of Los Angeles with the title.

