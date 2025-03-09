Major announcement on AEW star Chris Jericho

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Mar 09, 2025 02:43 GMT
Chris Jericho AEW
Chris Jericho (Image Source-AEW on FB)

Former WWE and AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho has been announced for a match at a major pay-per-view. The announcement was made on the most recent episode of Collision.

Ad

Chris Jericho is the current Ring of Honor World Champion and has overcome multiple challenges to keep his title. The Ocho last defended his belt against Bandido on an episode of Collision in February. Meanwhile, Jericho's next title challenger has been determined as he has been challenged for a match at Revolution.

During a vignette aired on the latest AEW Collision episode, Gravity challenged Jericho to a title match at the Revolution 2025 pay-per-view. The challenge was made after Jericho had attacked Gravity on Ring of Honor last Thursday. Bandido was also by Gravity's side in the vignette implying that his feud with Jericho is not over yet.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Moreover, Gravity is no stranger to the fans as he has been performing on Ring of Honor a lot lately. The masked star has performed on AEW TV a few times in the past as well. It will be a big opportunity for Gravity as he battles Chris Jericho for the ROH World title at Revolution. It remains to be seen who walks out of Los Angeles with the title.

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी