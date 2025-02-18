Major announcement on Bobby Lashley

A huge announcement has been made regarding the current AEW World Tag Team Champion, Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty is set to appear in an upcoming event featuring other former WWE stars as well.

Bobby Lashley has been announced for a major wrestling event outside AEW. Lashley made his All Elite debut a few months back and is already one of the dominant forces on the roster, currently holding the World Tag Team Championship with Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate. The All Mighty is now set to appear for an upcoming major wrestling event.

Qatar Pro Wrestling (QPW) recently posted on its Instagram account to announce the upcoming Super Slam 3 event on February 21 and 22. The event will feature multiple former WWE stars, including Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler), Jinder Mahal, and others, as well as many independent stars.

Furthermore, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is also featured on the event poster. On top of that, the veteran who is featured on the poster and caught the attention of the internet wrestling community is the current AEW World Tag Team Champion, Bobby Lashley, who will be at the upcoming event.

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin could vacate the AEW Tag Titles

While The Hurt Syndicate is holding the AEW World Tag Team Championship, WWE veteran and the group's manager MVP already has a plan to vacate the titles.

Speaking on Mostly Sports recently, MVP said that Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin will vacate the titles after a long run to move on to TNT and World Titles:

"Right now, we’re going to have a nice long run with the tag titles because we want everybody to understand that our group dynamic is in place. When we’re ready, we’ll vacate these titles and we’ll be onto most likely the AEW World Title and the TNT Title," MVP stated.

Moreover, The Hurt Syndicate has already begun dominating the AEW tag division with its recent successful defense against The Gunns. Only time will tell how long they are expected to hold the titles.

