Major announcement for Bryan Danielson’s dream match against 63-year-old legend outside AEW

A special stipulation has just been added to Bryan Danielson's upcoming match in CMLL against a man whom he considers one of his idols. This would be against the Blue Panther whom he will take on in a submission match.

The American Dragon got to compete for the first time in Arena Mexico over a week ago, teaming up with the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club along with Matt Sydal to take on four of the best of the luchador promotion. Blue Panther was a part of that match as well.

Although he suffered a loss in that last match, Bryan will return to the promotion once more, this time in a singles match against the veteran. Their match has just been made a single fall, submission match. Bryan had tweeted earlier that this was a dream come true for him as he would be taking on his favorite luchador of all time.

Expand Tweet

Bryan Danielson has had a successful week so far

The former WWE Superstar began his week with a win as he competed on AEW Dynamite against Lance Archer. This would be a follow-up to their encounter in Collision a few days prior.

After a grueling match in Arena Mexico, Danielson immediately went straight back to action in AEW, as he teamed up with Katsuyori Shibata and Claudio Castagnoli to take on Archer and The Righteous in six-man tag action. They ended up winning that match.

A few days after their encounter, The Murderhawk Monster looked to get retribution for his team, as he looked to put away the American Dragon in a singles match.

Expand Tweet

In the end, Bryan Danielson continued his hot streak in AEW. Not only was he looking to be in the best shape to go against Blue Panther, but he definitely might have Will Ospreay looming at the back of his mind.

The two are set to face one another at AEW Dynasty in just two weeks time.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Have you enjoyed Bryan Danielson's matches outside AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion