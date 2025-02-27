Major crossover confirmed; Karrion Kross and two top AEW stars announced for the same show

AEW and WWE talent rarely get booked into the same show, but two major names are set to join former NXT Champion Karrion Kross at the Beynefit for Bey event in Las Vegas. The All Elite stars announced for the event are former World Champion Swerve Strickland and Brian Cage.

In October 2024, during the tapings of TNA IMPACT, TNA star Chris Bey suffered a neck injury that left him paralyzed. He underwent surgery to fuse his neck C6-C7 and spinal cord C6-T1. To help raise money for Chris Bey, Future Stars of Wrestling will be presenting the Beynefit for Bey event from Las Vegas on March 23rd.

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross was announced for the event alongside All Elite Wrestling stars like Swerve Strickland and Brian Cage. We will have to wait and see if the All Elite talent interacts with Kross at the show.

TNA's Trey Miguel has also been announced for the event, and more stars are expected to join the lineup.

EC3 says WWE should push Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross made his return to WWE in 2022; however, he has had an underwhelming run in the company so far. Many had high hopes for The Final Testament faction that Kross formed with AOP and Paul Ellering, but their release led to the breakup of the group. Karrion's next target is seemingly Sami Zayn, and this could be the feud that puts him on the map, as fans have been appreciating his work.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, EC3 praised the former NXT Champion and said that he would like to see Kross get pushed in the Stamford-based promotion. He compared him with the late Bray Wyatt and how he's similar to Wyatt in terms of storytelling:

"I am a big Kross fan. So I would like to see him be one of those guys that’s just allowed to be himself. He’s like a cerebral, wild-brained, creative thinker. Bray Wyatt-sort of style, where it’s like, ‘Man, I am intimidated. I think you might be more creative than me, and I don’t like it.’ But he's up there," EC3 said.

The fans will have to wait and see if Triple H pushes Karrion Kross in 2025.

