  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Major announcement made on Karrion Kross; set for huge return after 3 years

Major announcement made on Karrion Kross; set for huge return after 3 years

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Feb 27, 2025 05:44 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
Karrion Kross and Scarlett stand alone on WWE RAW now (Image credits - WWE's official website)

Though he's been featured regularly on WWE RAW in recent weeks, Karrion Kross hasn't stepped inside the ring in more than two months now. However, much to his fans' relief, his in-ring return has been finally announced, albeit outside the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Kross led The Final Testament until its members The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering were suddenly released from the company. The stable's last match went down on the December 9, 2024, edition of RAW, where they defeated The Wyatt Sicks as part of their long-running feud. However, just over two months later on February 7, things fell apart with Akam, Rezar, and Ellering's abrupt WWE departure.

Since then, Kross has embarked upon a feud with Sami Zayn on the red brand. Amid this, The Herald of Doomsday has also been announced to make his first appearance in more than three years for the promotion Future Stars of Wrestling. He first appeared in FSW in 2014 and has occasionally worked with the promotion since, with his last appearance coming in 2022.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kross will wrestle a yet-to-be-announced opponent at their show, Beynefit for Bey, on March 23, 2025. As the name suggests, the event will raise funds for TNA star Chris Bey, who recently underwent neck surgery and is now recovering.

Ad

EC3 wants to see Karrion Kross get pushed in WWE

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, EC3 confessed that he was an admirer of Karrion Kross' work and wished to see him in a bigger role in WWE.

The former NXT star compared Kross to the late great Bray Wyatt and urged the Stamford-based promotion to give The Doom Walker creative freedom.

Ad
"I am a big Kross fan. So, I would like to see him be one of those guys that’s just allowed to be himself. He’s like a cerebral, wild-brained, creative thinker. Bray Wyatt-sort of style, where it’s like, ‘Man, I am intimidated. I think you might be more creative than me, and I don’t like it.’ But he's up there," EC3 said.
Ad

It remains to be seen how Karrion Kross' feud with Sami Zayn pans out and if it sets him up on the path to a major storyline as we inch closer to WrestleMania 41.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी