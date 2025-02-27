Major announcement made on Karrion Kross; set for huge return after 3 years

Though he's been featured regularly on WWE RAW in recent weeks, Karrion Kross hasn't stepped inside the ring in more than two months now. However, much to his fans' relief, his in-ring return has been finally announced, albeit outside the Stamford-based promotion.

Kross led The Final Testament until its members The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering were suddenly released from the company. The stable's last match went down on the December 9, 2024, edition of RAW, where they defeated The Wyatt Sicks as part of their long-running feud. However, just over two months later on February 7, things fell apart with Akam, Rezar, and Ellering's abrupt WWE departure.

Since then, Kross has embarked upon a feud with Sami Zayn on the red brand. Amid this, The Herald of Doomsday has also been announced to make his first appearance in more than three years for the promotion Future Stars of Wrestling. He first appeared in FSW in 2014 and has occasionally worked with the promotion since, with his last appearance coming in 2022.

Kross will wrestle a yet-to-be-announced opponent at their show, Beynefit for Bey, on March 23, 2025. As the name suggests, the event will raise funds for TNA star Chris Bey, who recently underwent neck surgery and is now recovering.

EC3 wants to see Karrion Kross get pushed in WWE

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, EC3 confessed that he was an admirer of Karrion Kross' work and wished to see him in a bigger role in WWE.

The former NXT star compared Kross to the late great Bray Wyatt and urged the Stamford-based promotion to give The Doom Walker creative freedom.

"I am a big Kross fan. So, I would like to see him be one of those guys that’s just allowed to be himself. He’s like a cerebral, wild-brained, creative thinker. Bray Wyatt-sort of style, where it’s like, ‘Man, I am intimidated. I think you might be more creative than me, and I don’t like it.’ But he's up there," EC3 said.

It remains to be seen how Karrion Kross' feud with Sami Zayn pans out and if it sets him up on the path to a major storyline as we inch closer to WrestleMania 41.

