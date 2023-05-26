"Major disconnect" - Bully Ray gets brutally honest about former WWE Superstar's AEW debut

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has had a career spanning decades in the industry, and with this developed an insight into the business. While he was happy to see ECW legend Sabu in AEW, the veteran thought it felt disconnected from the story.

Some fans online were unaware of the history between Sabu and Chris Jericho, as they likely only know Y2J for his time in WWE. Notably, the two men clashed once in ECW back in 1996.

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray reviewed Sabu's debut while praising Adam Cole.

"[Adam] Cole really sold me on the match, the intensity in his eyes, on his face, the tone in which he spoke, he was always locked on Chris [Jericho]. Good segment. Sabu? Major disconnect." [19:14 onward]

Some fans seemed worried that the veteran would be taking time away from the younger talent in the feud, but Tony Khan has assured everyone that Sabu's appearance will only be a once-off.

The WWE Hall of Famer claims that AEW has ruined surprises

AEW has cultivated a bad reputation for not just constantly signing former WWE stars and veterans, but also how often these additions occur. With a bloated roster and many stars who get little screen time, it's natural that some fans are against this.

Continuing in the same episode, Bully Ray criticized AEW for the number of surprise debuts and appearances they have every other month.

"I think it was a surprise for the sake of a surprise, and when it comes to surprises AEW does it so much that it's lost its luster a little bit. I mean, it was cool to see Sabu. (...) I just don't understand how he fits." [21:57 onward]

The WWE veteran also emphasized how despite having a history with Sabu, this doesn't mean he'll simply praise the segment. It remains to be seen if AEW will provide some backstory for the history between Jericho and Sabu, but right now, it seems like Bully Ray and many online fans aren't too impressed.

