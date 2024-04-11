Major fight breaks out in AEW moments before Dynamite opener

A brawl has just taken place between two top stars to open this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, disrupting what would have been the opening contest. This would be between Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe.

Tonight, Joe was booked for a match against Dustin Rhodes in what would be an AEW World Championship Eliminator Match. This meant that The Natural would have to defeat the champion to earn a future title opportunity. This came as a result of the veteran dropping the challenge a few days ago on Collision.

The match was revealed to be the opening contest of tonight's show; however, during Samoa Joe's entrance, he was blindsided by Swerve Strickland, who he will be facing for the title at AEW Dynasty in under two weeks.

Last week, Joe left Swerve bloodied up during the contract signing for their match, and this was his retribution. After a cheap shot from behind, he rolled the champion off the ramp, and the two continued brawling off-stage. He then speared Joe through a table.

This led the referees and the medical staff to call off Joe's match against Dustin Rhodes, as they had to accompany him backstage to see if he could still be medically cleared.

It remains to be seen if this match will be rescheduled for later tonight or for a different night.

