Major fight breaks out backstage after AEW Dynamite went off the air

Moments after this week's episode of AEW Dynamite ended, there was sudden action backstage with a brawl ensuing to start tonight's episode of AEW Rampage.

After being attacked by The Elite on Dynamite earlier, Kenny Omega was stretchered out backstage, accompanied by FTR. But, as he was on the way to the ambulance, they once more came across The Elite.

They were seen brawling with FTR who chose to protect the vulnerable Omega, who was still on the stretcher. With a four-on-two brawl taking place, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood eventually fell to the numbers advantage of The Elite.

This opened up an opportunity for The Elite to get close to the former AEW World Champion. The Young Bucks apologized to Omega but said this was necessary to "Change the World." They then flipped over the stretcher and dumped Kenny onto the concrete floor.

Expand Tweet

Earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, Omega opened up on his health status, and how he was still in a risky state medically. This attack from The Elite, both in the ring and backstage, may have affected his already serious condition and could have pushed his recovery time even further.

It remains to be seen at this point who ends up stepping up to The Elite, with both Tony Khan and Kenny Omega now having fallen victim to them.

