Major Forbidden Door match being discussed for Jon Moxley - Reports

Jon Moxley is currently having an incredible run in AEW and NJPW. He is a member of The Blackpool Combat Club and the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. He has been penciled in for a match at Forbidden Door, the pay-per-view produced by AEW and NJPW.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio recently spoke about the probable plans for Moxley's matches and said that NJPW veteran Tetsuya Naito was a possible opponent for The Purveyor of Violence at the upcoming Forbidden Door.

"I think there was some talk of Naito at Forbidden Door,” he said. [H/T: Wrestlingnews.co]

Forbidden Door 2024 is set to take place on Sunday, June 30, in New York, and the complete match card is yet to be revealed. If Naito locks horns with Mox, it will be a rematch.

The two had met in the ring at the Windy City Riot on April 12 for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, where Naito was unsuccessful. The former WWE Superstar will defend his IWGP title against EVIL at Dominion on June 9.

Fans think Jon Moxley used Randy Orton's iconic move

The previous episode of Dynamite was quite an interesting one. It had Moxley and fellow BCC member Bryan Danielson lock horns with Jeff Cobb and Kyle Fletcher, the NJPW World TV Champion and ROH World TV Champion, respectively.

During the match, Moxley hit a Cutter on Cobb, and fans thought that the move was quite similar to the iconic RKO famously used by former WWE Champion Randy Orton. The RKO is popular among fans, and the common thought is that the move can be executed, literally, 'outta nowhere'.

Expand Tweet

Some fans debated that the Cutter has always been a part of Jon Moxley's move-set. Whether Mox continues to use that move in the future remains to be seen.