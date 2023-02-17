Major free agent supposedly turned down a "big amount of money" to join AEW; reasoning disclosed

AEW's massive roster is constantly being filled with new talent, as Tony Khan never misses an opportunity to sign new stars. But according to one of the biggest free agents in wrestling, Kota Ibushi, he once turned down an offer from Khan.

Ibushi is better known for his long tenure in Japan as well as his run alongside Kenny Omega as The Golden Lovers. Due to this, many fans have clamored to see the memorable pairing on AEW television, especially since The Golden Star is currently a free agent.

Ibushi recently sat down for an interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, wherein he revealed that Tony Khan once offered him a lucrative contract and why he turned the offer down.

“I spoke to Tony on Skype in 2018 contract talk. But my dream was not money. My dream was to win the IWGP Heavyweight belt. This was because Shinya Hashimoto, who I liked was my goal. I was offered a big amount of money [sic],” Kota Ibushi said.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow We spoke with Kota Ibushi about Tony Khan “I spoke to Tony on Skype in 2018 contract talk. But my dream was not money. My dream was to win the IWGP Heavyweight belt. This was because Shinya Hashimoto, who I liked was my goal. I was offered an big amount of money” We spoke with Kota Ibushi about Tony Khan “I spoke to Tony on Skype in 2018 contract talk. But my dream was not money. My dream was to win the IWGP Heavyweight belt. This was because Shinya Hashimoto, who I liked was my goal. I was offered an big amount of money” https://t.co/awbAfDqYAR

While the veteran hasn't made a final decision between AEW and WWE yet, many believe that The Young Bucks have been teasing his arrival since they claimed they were excited to work with him again.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Fans might be hoping to see Kota Ibushi in AEW, but the star hasn't ruled out possibly going to WWE instead

The wrestling industry seems to be undergoing quite a shakeup as of late, with many popular stars like Nick Aldis and Jay White leaving promotions they've spent years within. While some staunch anti-WWE fans are praying they don't end up in the promotion, Triple H might just be the one to convince them.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



“Those in WWE said that there was a much bigger major free agent in play right now that was internally the priority.”



It has to be Kota Ibushi, right? Imagine if they picked them both up. Dave Meltzer spoke recently on Jay White potentially signing with WWE:“Those in WWE said that there was a much bigger major free agent in play right now that was internally the priority.”It has to be Kota Ibushi, right? Imagine if they picked them both up. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Dave Meltzer spoke recently on Jay White potentially signing with WWE:“Those in WWE said that there was a much bigger major free agent in play right now that was internally the priority.”It has to be Kota Ibushi, right? Imagine if they picked them both up. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Cxqb4YRI6j

Even Kota Ibushi hasn't closed the door on a possible WWE debut, as he personally noted to Dark Puroresu Flowsion.

"Just spoke with Kota Ibushi. He has HIGH interest in AEW but said he would not rule out WWE currently “Of course, I'm interested in it. I'm good at producing players & I've created stars, so I don't think there's anyone who can control me even in that frame. I live so freely,” Dark Puroresu posted.

Ibushi clearly has many more options than fans realize, but notably, Jay White and Nick Aldis have similarly teased WWE debuts. With these three veterans becoming free agents, will Triple H or Tony Khan end up signing them all?

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes