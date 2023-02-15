Former World Champion expresses interest in working with WWE under Triple H's regime after nearly 7 years

With Triple H taking over the WWE creative duties, interest in working for the company has seemingly been invigorated as compared to Vince McMahon's reign. Kota Ibushi also recently expressed his desire to work with the global wrestling juggernaut.

The 40-year-old was previously signed to New Japan Pro Wrestling. He has been out of action since G1 Climax 2021, where he injured his shoulder in a match against Kazuchika Okada in the finals. Ibushi entered free agency after his contract with the Japanese promotion expired on January 31.

While many expect the former NJPW World Heavyweight Champion to join his friends Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks in All Elite Wrestling, the Japanese star is also open to working with their rival promotion. Speaking with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi made it clear that he would not rule out performing for WWE:

Just spoke with Kota Ibushi. He has HIGH interest in AEW but said he would not rule out WWE currently “Of course, I'm interested in it. I'm good at producing players & I've created stars, so I don't think there's anyone who can control me even in that frame. I live so freely”

Kota Ibushi worked with the Stamford-based promotion in 2016. He was a participant in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. He also competed in a few matches on NXT but never signed an official contract.

Triple H could also sign another major NJPW star to WWE

Triple H has made several alterations to WWE programming ever since taking charge of the company's creative team. The Game also signed several formerly released stars along with signing new talents such as Karl Fredericks and Dragon Lee.

The 14-time World Champion could also bring in another former NJPW World Champion, Jay White. SwitchBlade recently lost the 'Loser Leaves Japan' match against former Bullet Club member Hikuelo and a recent report from Fightful states that he is looking to move back to the states.

Ciarán @CiaranRH93 Jay White: "New Japan is my home. New Japan fans are my family. Thank you." Jay White: "New Japan is my home. New Japan fans are my family. Thank you." https://t.co/Yvuru3wOiI

Fightful noted that WWE felt confident that they could get White to join the company, but now the deal is hardly guaranteed at this point. Fans will surely be elated if Triple H can manage to bring in both Ibushi and White to the Stamford-based promotion.

