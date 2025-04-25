Major hint at Bryan Danielson's blockbuster AEW return

Bryan Danielson hasn't been seen on AEW TV since WrestleDream 2024. Now, he may have provided a hint that he may return soon.

The American Dragon made it clear that 2024 would be his last year as a full-time in-ring competitor. Many fans believed that Danielson would retire after AEW All In last year, when he put his career on the line against Swerve Strickland. However, Danielson pulled off an incredible win to become the new World Champion. Following this win, he announced that he would step away from the ring when he lost the title. He finally dropped the belt to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024.

With Forbidden Door set to take place on August 24, 2025, Bryan Danielson travelled to London this year to promote the show with the local media. This could be a hint that the American Dragon may make his AEW return soon.

Tony Khan provided an update on Bryan Danielson's future

Since WrestleDream 2024, many fans have been wondering about the future of Bryan Danielson. He has been recovering from neck issues but hasn't made any concrete announcement regarding his wrestling future, leaving fans to speculate.

During a recent appearance on the Way of the Blade podcast, Tony Khan said that Danielson was injured and he might be retired. However, he reminded fans that the American Dragon had never said himself that he was done for good, so there was always a possibility that he could return. The AEW boss also noted that he was in constant contact with Danielson.

"He’s not on the show, and he’s been injured and maybe retired for good, but he’s never said he’s done for good, and I hope that there’s some possibility he will be able to return. I still work with Bryan Danielson. He’s still a big part of my office. […] I talk to Bryan almost every day. He’s got a great mind for wrestling. […] He’s a great leader in AEW." [H/T Ringside News]

It will be interesting to see whether Danielson will make his return to the ring in the near future.

