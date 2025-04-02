Major hint dropped for Sting's blockbuster AEW return

Sting retired from in-ring competition a year ago. Now his AEW return has been teased.

All In is AEW's biggest show of the year. After hosting the PPV in London for the past two years, this show is set to return to American soil later this year at Arlington, Texas, on July 12. The show will kick off at 3 PM ET/ 2 PM local time. This year, All Elite Wrestling has planned an entire week around the PPV. The Curtis Culwell Center in Garland will host the episodes of Dynamite and Collision on July 9 and 10, respectively. Additionally, Starrcast will take place on July 11 and 12 at the Sheraton Arlington Hotel.

Conrad Thompson, the organizer of Starrcast, told The Dallas Morning News that several legends like Sting would be at Starrcast. He also hinted that The Icon could make a blockbuster appearance at an AEW event in Texas.

“Look for us to celebrate a lot of those legends, you know, names like Sting. You can probably count on seeing him at any AEW event in Texas,” he said. [H/T The Dallas Morning News]

Disco Inferno said that AEW President shouldn't be blamed for not allowing Sting to induct Lex Luger into WWE's Hall of Fame

WWE had announced earlier this year that Lex Luger would be inducted into its Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Given his history with Sting, it was reported that Luger wanted The Icon to induct him into the HOF. However, this remains uncertain due to The Vigilante's ongoing deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Disco Inferno said that All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan shouldn't be blamed for not allowing The Icon to induct his friend into the Hall of Fame since WWE didn't allow Luger to appear on camera for The Vigilante's last match.

"Like people say the same, Tony is being petty, but, bro, they wouldn't let Lex Luger appear on camera, WWE wouldn't, for Sting's last match and I'm like ... 'Why would you?' If you're like, don't be a ... you know let them walk all over you. This is the Hall of Fame ... I'm not admonishing Tony for not letting Sting induct Luger just because that's the climate. WWE threw the first punch," Inferno said. [2:08 - 2:40]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Sting will make an appearance at AEW All In: Texas.

