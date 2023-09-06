Major Hollywood star reacts to AEW champion's appearance at All Out

Despite the build being somewhat shaky, AEW All Out garnered rave reviews from fans across the wrestling world. Many of All Elite Wrestling's top talents gave their all to make the pay-per-view memorable after CM Punk's controversial firing from the company. One of these was TBS Champion Kris Statlander, who received props from a Hollywood star for her ring gear and mannerisms at the show.

Statlander defended her TBS Championship against Ruby Soho at the event. Both stars put on a blistering match, with the champion ultimately retaining. But The Galaxy's Greatest Alien drew plenty of eyes before she even stepped into the ring, as she made her entranced dressed as Derek Zoolander, the titular character of the 2001 comedy film Zoolander.

The TBS Champion even pulled off Zoolander's famous "Blue Steel" pose during her entrance. After the event, Hollywood star Ben Stiller, who both played Zoolander and directed the film, reacted on Twitter. Stiller used the character's catchphrase to describe Statlander as she struck his iconic pose:

Expand Tweet

Kris Statlander's match at All Out was reportedly discussed to be on All In

Kris Statlander ended Jade Cargill's undefeated streak at the end of May to capture the TBS Championship and has since defended the title against numerous opponents on weekly television. But with criticism still being levied at AEW's Women's division, many wanted to see more prominent matches on the card for the company's big pay-per-view events, All In and All Out.

Statlander did end up defending her title against Ruby Soho at All Out, but according to Fightful Select, that match was initially discussed for All In at Wembley Stadium on August 27.

All In only had one women's match on the card, in which Saraya dethroned Hikaru Shida in a Four-Way match for the AEW Women's World Championship. Many fans would have liked to see Statlander defend her title on the company's biggest stage to date. Nonetheless, the former Galaxy's Greatest Alien managed to put on an entertaining performance this past weekend in Chicago.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena