Major match involving a reigning champion was reportedly discussed for AEW All In

With AEW All In just hours away, a report has emerged about another match being discussed for the event.

The show at Wembley Stadium is shaping up to be one of the biggest ones in pro-wrestling history. News of the rising ticket sales has caught the attention of fans, who wasted no time comparing it with WWE. As of now, over 80,000 tickets have reportedly been sold.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, the reigning TBS Champion has been discussed to face off against Ruby Soho at All In. Kris Statlander took the All Elite scene by storm after she demolished Jade Cargill's 60-0 undefeated streak. Since then, she has been consistently taking down opponents with apparent ease.

Tensions between Soho and Statlander have also been on the rise lately. Ruby Soho has even called out the TBS Champion for a title match, which is yet to be scheduled.

Jim Cornette has expressed the wish to see Rhea Ripley face the AEW Star

In terms of physicality, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is comparable to AEW's Kris Statlander. According to Jim Cornette, a match between the two could be very interesting.

Speaking on the The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran stated:

"I’d like to see her [Statlander] against Rhea Ripley. Another one of those inter-promotional dream matches. Give us two matches. Statlander vs. Rhea and Butch vs Pockets [Orange Cassidy]," said Cornette. [From 01:33 to 01:44]

Given the Eradicator's physical prowess, seeing her go toe-to-toe with another ripped star like Kris Statlander would be a treat. While the odds of them meeting in the ring are slim at the moment, it remains to be seen what the future holds for them.

