Major letdown hits AEW Revolution; fans react strongly

A title match at AEW Revolution 2025 seemingly disappointed many viewers. Fans on social media reacted negatively to the contest.

Ad

At Revolution 2025, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate defended their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Outrunners. Many were against the idea of the match from the beginning, as both teams were fan favorites. Meanwhile, some felt the bout's outcome was predictable since the Syndicate was not expected to lose its gold this early.

The match seemingly went on longer than expected, and The Outrunners had a great showing. However, Benjamin and Lashley took out Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum before eventually retaining the World Tag Team Title. Fans on the internet felt that the contest was a letdown in the middle of a solid pay-per-view.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Many X/Twitter users believed that The Hurt Syndicate should've squashed The Outrunners to continue its dominance. Some even wrote that a feud with Floyd and Magnum was hurting the faction's momentum.

Fans on X/Twitter react to the World Tag Team Championship match at Revolution

The Hurt Syndicate's retirement plans in AEW

Recently, MVP opened up about the retirement plans for The Hurt Syndicate after it arrived in AEW. In an interview with Denise Salcedo, the former United States Champion said the group's members were at the tail end of their in-ring careers.

Ad

"We wanted to come over, we wanted to have fun, work with some new talent. We know the clock is ticking, we're at the tail end of our careers, and we wanted to make some guys on the way out. So, we are just beginning, we have plans."

MVP also revealed the stable's plans after winning the AEW World Tag Team Title.

Ad

"We're going to run these tag titles for a while and then when we're done with that, we're going to get some singles championships for Shelton and Bobby, and then when we're done with that, we're gonna make some new stars, and we're going to move on into the sunset."

Only time will tell what The Hurt Syndicate has in store for fans before its members hang up their boots.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback