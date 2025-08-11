Major mistake by WWE will help AEW, reveals Baron Corbin aka Bishop Dyer

Baron Corbin (aka Bishop Dyer) has recently spoken about a major change in WWE. He felt that this might have unconsciously helped AEW and could have given them something they could capitalize on.It was recently revealed that ESPN will feature the Stamford-based promotion's upcoming premium live events on its new platform. ESPN now joins Peacock, Netflix, the USA Network, and CW as the company's current streaming partners. However, Peacock's existing deal runs out by the first quarter of 2026, and ESPN starts next year.Baron Corbin spoke about this while appearing on Busted Open Radio. He mentioned how some fans did not appreciate this, seeing as they had to avail another subscription for WWE content. He believed that this may open up an opportunity for AEW, which may be a cheaper alternative in terms of streaming.&quot;They're rocking the boat, they're kind of p***ing some people off, some people love it. You can't win, obviously, everyone with every decision you make, but I think that creates opportunity for AEW. I think for someone who is not going to pay the $30 a month for ten PLE's from WWE for ESPN, maybe they're looking for an alternative.&quot;He continued, saying how the Tony Khan-led company may gain some traction by staying on their current course. They could have the edge by being the more affordable option in terms of ticket prices and subscriptions.&quot;If AEW is just staying consistent, staying in their lane and doing them, continuing to do what they've been doing over the last six months, which I think has been incredible, I think they will continue to gain followers, and some of those followers and viewers are going to be from WWE who are tired of paying extraordinary prices for tickets. They're tired of having to continue to buy seven different apps to watch the product.&quot; [H/T - WrestlingInc.]Baron Corbin made a major challenge to an AEW starThe former WWE Superstar recently got a suggestion for a unique challenge of sorts against a popular AEW star from a fan. This was not for a typical in-ring contest, but for a cook-off.Danhausen recently revealed that Brody King cooked him the best steak he's ever had. A fan replied to this and had an idea of a cook-off between King and Baron Corbin. The latter replied to this and was open to the idea. He claimed that he would be the victor in this competition.Check out his reply below:“Would be awesome but he would go down ha,&quot; he wrote.Tom @TomPestockLINK@LouppongiVice @Brodyxking Would be awesome but he would go down haBaron Corbin is currently still a free agent, and there doesn't seem to be any developments with him signing for a major promotion. This may be by choice, as he wants to continue to remain on the independent circuit. Only time will tell what his next major move could be.