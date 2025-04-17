Major non-PG revelation about the women MJF brought on AEW Dynamite to entice The Hurt Syndicate

AEW faction The Hurt Syndicate consists of manager MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin. The All Mighty and The Gold Standard are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions, and it appears as if they aren't going to be dethroned anytime soon. Under WWE's banner, this group was known as The Hurt Business.

Ad

Even though The Hurt Syndicate is new to All Elite Wrestling, the faction members have already achieved immense success. Many want to bask in their glory, including former AEW World Champion MJF. The Salt of The Earth has been trying to join this faction for a while now. Even though MVP has given his approval, Lashley and Benjamin simply don't want the 29-year-old to join their group. Nevertheless, Friedman is not giving up, and on Dynamite this week, he offered the trio several women to 'party' with. Furthermore, he bribed Benjamin with an expensive watch.

Ad

Trending

A few hours ago, The Wolf of Wrestling revealed on X that the women he brought on Dynamite to entice Bobby Lashley and Co. were s*x workers.

''Respect s*x workers! Enjoy your night out, gentlemen!'' he wrote.

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Check out MJF's post HERE

Ad

MJF promised to offer The Hurt Syndicate more women and watches after he joined the faction

On last night's Dynamite, The Salt of The Earth promised MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley that if he joined The Hurt Syndicate in the future, he would bring in more women and watches. However, before leaving the squared circle, he took a slight jab at The All Mighty, much to the latter's displeasure.

Ad

"You want these ladies tonight? You can have these ladies tonight. And just know that when I join The Hurt Syndicate, there will be plenty more women and watches where that came from. And Bob, I respect you, but I’m known for getting what I want. Because I am MJF, and I’m better than you, and you know it," Friedman said. [H/T: AllEliteWrestling.com]

MJF has not wrestled since he lost to ''Hangman'' Adam Page at Revolution 2025. It will be interesting to see if he joins MVP and Co. in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More