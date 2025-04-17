What happened to AEW star Hook? Real reason for missing Dynamite

AEW star Hook is the son of ECW legend Taz. Since his debut in 2021, he has emerged as one of the company's biggest prospects. He has the look of a main event player and possesses exceptional in-ring skills. Furthermore, due to his infectious personality, he has earned the nickname: The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil.

Hook is currently a member of the Opps faction along with Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata. On Dynamite this week, they were supposed to take on the Death Riders' Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta for the AEW World Trios Championships. However, the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil did not show up. Joe and Shibata teamed up with former AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs in his place. Interestingly, this new alliance defeated the Death Riders and became the new World Trios Champions. While All Elite Wrestling did not reveal why the Opps' member was absent from Dynamite, there could be a few possibilities.

Since Hook puked on live TV last week, All Elite Wrestling management must have thought that the 25-year-old must receive adequate rest before entering the squared circle again. Furthermore, there is a possibility that Tony Khan sees him as a singles star and has subtly removed him from the Opps and replaced him with Hobbs. Nevertheless, these are merely speculations. Hopefully, fans will receive an update on the situation soon.

Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW star Hook is not seriously injured

After Hook threw up on Dynamite last week, fans began speculating that he got concussed. However, WON's Dave Meltzer revealed that he is not seriously injured.

"He threw up, but he didn't have a concussion. That's what I found out," said Meltzer.

Hook is a three-time FTW Champion. This title was established by his father back in 1998. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil retired it last year at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

