Major Rey Fenix rematch pitched amid his uncertain AEW future

Rey Fenix is still absent from television, even while his brother Penta wows fans on WWE RAW. While the lucha sensation's status is still murky, an indie veteran recently pitched a huge rematch against him.

Kody Lane recently got his hands on his old rival, Ricky Starks. The two fought to a no-contest at Glory Pro's WrestlePocalypse event on November 24, and it seems that Lane is now itching to fight another absent AEW star: Rey Fenix.

Fenix is currently benched and awaiting the end of his All Elite contract. Lane last wrestled the masked star at Glory Pro's Animo event in July 2023. In a recent interview with Fightful Overbooked, he revealed that he'd love to step into the ring with Rey Fenix again:

"It was quite the treat to wrestle him. He was awesome. He made me feel welcome and comfortable. No and words, I would love to wrestle him again. Since that was two years ago, I’d like to do it now since I feel like I’m a different wrestler than two years ago. When that came out, the first main event of Glory Pro Ascend, it was awesome to be part of the kick off of hopefully something cool that gets a lot of eyes on Glory Pro." [H/T Fightful]

Rey Fenix breaks silence on his contract situation in AEW

AEW's tag team division was arguably the hottest on the planet during the promotion's first couple of years, and The Lucha Bros were right at the center of it. However, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions sought greener pastures this past year.

While Penta became a free agent and ultimately jumped to WWE, Rey Fenix had injury time added to his contract. Some believe this was Tony Khan's way of sending a warning to talent, as Konnan had allegedly brokered a deal with World Wrestling Entertainment on The Lucha Bros' behalf while they were still under contract.

Regardless, Fenix is eager to get back to work, even in All Elite Wrestling. In a recent conversation with Lalo Elizarrarás, he revealed that he's still signed due to the injury extension, and he's waiting to be used:

“Yes, basically I’m still under contract with an additional extension. I am waiting to be used, to be called to work, or to have my situation clarified a little more,” Rey Fenix said.

Many assume that Fenix will quickly join his brother in WWE as soon as his current deal expires, but fans will have to wait several more months to see if that happens.

