Rey Fenix breaks silence on his AEW contract status amid uncertain future

Rey Fenix has broken his silence about his AEW contract status amid his ongoing dispute with Tony Khan. This should give the fans some understanding of the situation.

Fenix has been in a tiff with AEW for the last few months, so much so that he has taken to social media time and time again to express his displeasure. Amid all this, his brother Penta has jumped ship to WWE, where he has been afforded a new lease on life.

The luchador was speaking to Lalo Elizarraras when he said that he was still under contract with AEW and that he was waiting for an opportunity to perform and showcase his skills.

“Yes, basically I’m still under contract with an additional extension. I am waiting to be used, to be called to work, or to have my situation clarified a little more,” Rey Fenix said. [H/T Ringside News]

Penta calls Rey Fenix the best wrestler in the world

Despite working for different companies, it seems that the connection between Rey Fenix and Penta is still as strong as ever.

The two brothers were part of the same faction in AEW and had some great matches, and Penta has now revealed how he thinks Rey Fenix is the best wrestler on the planet. He was speaking with Chris Van Vliet when he said:

“I really enjoy both. I team up with my brother. It is very special because he is my real brother. For me, he is the best wrestler in the world. I enjoy. When I am in the corner and my brother is in the ring, I enjoy every move. You know. When I am myself in the ring, its more like Penta. I love the crowd. I love the opponent. I wanna fight with him. Perfect, and we start the match. I enjoy both but if I had to choose something........maybe no. It's very difficult. Maybe both.”

It is great to see the bond between the two brothers holding strong, and they will be hoping to reunite soon.

