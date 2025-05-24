Major setback for Tony Khan ahead of AEW Double or Nothing

Just days before one of AEW’s most anticipated events of the year, Double or Nothing, Tony Khan has been dealt a concerning blow that raises questions about the promotion's momentum heading into the pay-per-view.
Despite a card loaded with marquee names and storyline climaxes, AEW Collision’s most recent episode saw a sharp drop in viewership, marking a troubling trend for the promotion’s programming.
According to Programming Insider, the May 22nd episode of Collision, airing on a special Thursday night timeslot on TBS, drew just 353,000 viewers, an 11.3% drop from the previous week’s 398,000. Even more concerning was the dip in the coveted 18–49 demographic, slipping from a 0.09 to a 0.08 rating. Notably, the scheduling shift, caused by conflicts with the NHL Playoffs, forced Collision off its usual Saturday night TNT slot, placing it directly against the NBA Western Conference Finals, which in turn drew over five million viewers.
Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE
Despite strong in-ring content and powerful segments including stars like Mercedes Moné, Kazuchika Okada, and Mike Bailey, the numbers suggest the Jacksonville-based promotion's build to Double or Nothing is struggling to cut through the crowded sports calendar.
Tony Khan recently had a major ratings win with AEW Dynamite: Beach Break
While Collision stumbled in the lead-up to Double or Nothing, AEW recently had a major ratings high with its Dynamite: Beach Break.
According to Wrestlenomics, the Beach Break special episode pulled in an average of 682,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating, notably and comfortably outperforming WWE NXT that week, an important milestone for Tony Khan's promotion.
Tony Khan took to X to hail the moment, calling it the most-watched Dynamite of 2025 and the most-viewed episode on TBS since September, even before factoring in streaming numbers.
The episode delivered on surprises, too, featuring MJF’s alignment with The Hurt Syndicate, the return of Skye Blue, and a chaotic brawl to close out the night.