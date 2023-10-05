Major spoiler on released WWE star's AEW debut; claims he's now worked for every major company

A lucha wrestler who recently bid adieu to WWE will make his AEW debut soon enough. And looks like he's pretty excited about the debut - just like all of his fans.

That former WWE star is none other than Lince Dorado, who was with WWE for more than six years and finally called it quits a while ago. Now, posters for the upcoming episode of AEW: Rampage have booked Lince Dorado in a four-way battle that pits a returning Johnny TV, Komander, and Penta El Zero Miedo with Dorado.

"I’ve officially performed for every notable professional wrestling company. #luchalit international!" - he posted.

Dorado took to X, and he had now worked in almost all the major wrestling promotions. The four-way battle is for the number one contender for the ROH World Championship. The winner gets a chance to face off against The Mad King Eddie Kingston.

All about Lince Dorado, who made his AEW debut

Lince Dorado has been wrestling since the late 2000s. He made his first wrestling promotion appearance in 2007 in Chikara. He continued wrestling on the independent circuit and joined WWE in 2016.

In 2018, he formed the Lucha House Party, which made the vuvuzela famous in WWE. Since then, he has wrestled at Major League Wrestling and the legendary New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and he has been performing at Impact Wrestling since 2023.

Lince Dorado has now made his debut in the Tony Khan-led company, and there are several plausible opponents for the Lucha wrestler, who is popular among fans for his high-flying and aerial maneuvers. Dorado also becomes a big signing for Tony Khan, who has recently suffered from the exit of CM Punk and Jade Cargill, and the latter is now headed to WWE.

What do you think? Will Lince Dorado make a big impact on AEW? Tell us in the comments section.