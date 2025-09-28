Major star breaks down in tears and vacates title to step away from wrestling; Mercedes Mone reacts

Mercedes Mone shared a heartfelt reaction to a major star's emotional post. Recently, a top star in professional wrestling had to relinquish their title. They announced that they will no longer be able to compete in the ring and hence they are stepping away from the action for good.

Ash By Elegance, who is also known as Dana Brooke, revealed at TNA Victory Road that she will not be able to compete in the ring for good. Therefore, she said that she must forfeit her TNA Knockouts World Championship. Following this emotional moment, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post to celebrate her 198-day title reign.

In the comment section of the post, Mercedes Mone shared her comment to give support to the former WWE star amid these hard times. Without anything to say, The CEO simply posted three red hearts to express her love to Ash By Elegance.

"❤️❤️❤️" Mone posted

Check out her comment below:

Mercedes Mone's comment [Image via Ash By Elegance's Instagram]

New TNA Knockouts Champion also reacts to Ash By Elegance's post alongside Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone was not the only major star who reacted to Ash By Elegance's emotional post. The new TNA Knockouts World Champion, Kelani Jorda,n also shared her response to the former WWE star's emotional post with a heartwarming comment.

In the comment section, Jordan thanked the 36-year-old for her contribution to women's wrestling. The NXT star's words expressed a sense of gratitude for Elegance amid her hard times in her life.

"Thank you for everything ❤️" she wrote

Check out her comment below:

Kelani Jordan's comment [Image via Ash By Elegance's Instagram]

On the same night that Ash By Elegance relinquished her championship, TNA announced a singles match to determine the next champion. NXT's Kelani Jordan faced Lei Ying Lee in a banger showdown where she managed to pick up the win to become the new champion. It will be interesting to see how her reign will turn out following a solid victory.

