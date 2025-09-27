  • home icon
WWE star breaks silence after winning major TNA Championship

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 27, 2025 23:54 GMT
WWE HQ
This star is popular among the fans (source: WWE.com)

A WWE star just won a major TNA Championship. She has now broken her silence.

Kelani Jordan has been one of the rising stars on the NXT roster. She made history by becoming the first person to win the NXT Women's North American Championship. Despite losing the title, she has been a regular feature on WWE TV for the past few years. At TNA Victory Road, Ash by Elegance shocked the world when she announced that she was stepping away from in-ring competition and, hence, she was vacating the title. Later in the night, Kelani Jordan faced off against Lei Ying Lee. She beat Lei Ying Lee to become the new TNA Knockouts World Champion.

Following the match, Kelani Jordan cut a promo saying that she gets to represent NXT and TNA now that she is the Knockouts World Champion, and she is going to give it her all every single time.

"Someone always told me, 'Fortune favors the bold.' At first, I didn't really know what they meant, but now I finally get it. I became the first-ever woman North American Champion, and now I'm a TNA Knockouts Champion. I get to represent NXT and TNA, and I'm going to do it with all the pride that I have, all the purpose that I'm going to give 110% every single time. A lot of people choose to stand in and stay in one lane, but not me! Kelani Jordan stands out wherever she goes! I'm going to continue to make history by turning my dreams into gold because at the end of the day, no one can do it like Lani."
WWE star Carmelo Hayes reacted to Kelani Jordan's win at TNA Victory Road

TNA Victory turned out to be a surprising PPV for wrestling fans. From Ash by Elegance walking away from the ring and vacating her title to Kelani Jordan winning the TNA Knockouts World Title. Since her win, many people have commented on it.

Kelani's real-life fiancée, Carmelo Hayes, also reacted to her win at TNA Victory Road, saying he was proud of her.

"Definition of a champion!! Who better? Prada you, @kelani_wwe," he wrote.

Check out his post here.

It will be interesting to see who will be the first person to challenge Kelani Jordan.

