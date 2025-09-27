New champion crowned! Carmelo Hayes breaks silence after WWE SmackDown

  • home icon
By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 27, 2025 12:55 GMT
Carmelo Hayes. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Carmelo Hayes has broken his silence after a new champion was crowned. Hayes, who is on SmackDown, wasted little time in sharing his reaction after the recent episode of the blue brand concluded.

At TNA's Victory Road event, a new Knockouts Champion was crowned. At the start of the show, Ash by Elegance vacated the Title, and a battle royal was held to determine the two competitors who would face off to determine the new champion later that night.

As it turned out, WWE NXT's Kelani Jordan ended up beating Léi Yǐng Lee in the Championship bout to become the new Knockouts World Champion. TNA uploaded a post on X/Twitter to announce the Title change, and Carmelo Hayes reposted it, reacting to his fiancé's big win.

"Definition of a Champion!! Who better. Prada you @kelani_wwe," he wrote.

Check out the post below:

Jordan and Hayes have been together for some time and made their relationship public in 2023. Earlier this year in July, the pair announced that they are engaged.

At Victory Road, Jordan and Yǐng Lee wrestled a back-and-forth match in the main event with many nearfalls. The match saw former WWE star Indi Hartwell serve as the special guest referee, and she will face Jordan for the Title at Bound For Glory.

Carmelo Hayes and The Miz lost on SmackDown

This week on SmackDown, the team of Carmelo Hayes and The Miz, known as Melo Don’t Miz, took on The Street Profits.

The match was held to determine the No.1 contender for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Despite their best efforts, Hayes and The Miz ended up losing the bout.

Toward the end of the match, as Montez Ford went for the three-count on The Miz, Hayes stopped himself from breaking the pinfall. It remains to be seen how this story now unfolds in the coming days.

